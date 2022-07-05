The awakening of giant! ITC hits a new 52-week high. Should you invest

Further, Ventura's note said that among Nifty 50 stocks, ITC is one of the few stocks that provide a strong growth opportunity along with an attractive dividend yield of 4.19%. The market has not taken cognizance of the fact that ITC’s FY24 EBIT of ₹24,613.5 cr is expected to be more than 1.6X that of HUL (which is the 2nd most profitable listed consumer player) and equal to the combined EBIT of the next 4 players. It added, "We believe that this dominance should result in the rerating of the stock as the growth story unfolds. Another kicker for the valuation rerating is the potential demerger plan as outlined in the Dec-21 corporate communication."

