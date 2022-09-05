The best ways to jump into dividend stocks

Yes. You can take your dividends in cash and use the funds to buy additional shares. Another option is to open a dividend reinvestment plan, known as a DRIP. With these plans, cash dividends are automatically reinvested to purchase more stock in the company. These vehicles use dollar-cost averaging and help investors accumulate more shares at a lower cost since there are no commissions or brokerage fees. You can set up a DRIP through the company itself or through a brokerage firm.