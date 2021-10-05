The big risk for Indian stock market rally

“The markets are struggling to keep above the 17700 level. This zone of 17700-17750 is a crucial one as we need to close above this for the markets to resume its current uptrend. Until that does not happen, we will be sideways. For the downside to trigger, we would need to break 17400 on a closing basis as that is the short term support respected earlier this month," said Manish Hathiramani of Deen Dayal Investments.