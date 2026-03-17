On Monday, at Nvidia’s annual GTC conference, CEO Jensen Huang projected $1 trillion in AI infrastructure demand between 2025 and 2027.
The biggest threat to Tesla’s valuation is Nvidia
SummaryCommoditized self-driving technology might be a boon for drivers and not for Tesla.
On Monday, at Nvidia’s annual GTC conference, CEO Jensen Huang projected $1 trillion in AI infrastructure demand between 2025 and 2027.
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