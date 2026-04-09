The case for investing in emerging markets

Yet emerging markets still trade at roughly a 40% discount to developed markets on a forward price-to-earnings basis, according to MSCI—a gap that reflects years of investor preference for U.S. assets during the dollar’s rise. And while the Iran war has scrambled the investing outlook, portfolio managers at Vanguard, VanEck and BlackRock say higher prices of crude oil and other commodities reinforce a case for certain emerging markets that they were making before the outbreak of hostilities.