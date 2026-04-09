The war in the Middle East has sent oil prices surging and reignited volatility across global financial markets, pressuring emerging markets just as the asset class was staging its strongest run in years.
The case for investing in emerging markets
SummaryWhile the Iran war poses a risk, portfolio managers say emerging markets can continue their run-up thanks to improving fundamentals
The war in the Middle East has sent oil prices surging and reignited volatility across global financial markets, pressuring emerging markets just as the asset class was staging its strongest run in years.
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