The ‘China plus one’ megatrend is evolving. Indian small caps could benefit.
Summary
- China’s internal issues were the initial trigger for ‘China plus one’ strategies, but with governments and not just companies now looking to reduce risks in supply chains, small Indian companies could be in for a windfall.
In March 2019, a video of an explosion at a Chinese chemical plant went viral. It took about 900 firefighters more than a day to douse the fire, but not before it had claimed several lives and left many more with grave injuries.