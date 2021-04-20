The covid-19 risk to markets isn’t all over
- India’s worsening outbreak is taking the sheen off its impressive equity-market performance
The surge in Covid-19 infections in India threatens to overwhelm the country’s healthcare system, prompting a lockdown in New Delhi, which may be followed elsewhere. That’s now being reflected in financial markets: Indian equities are hurting again.
India’s renewed woes may yet be repeated in other countries. Unprecedented government support for economies world-wide has sometimes made markets look like there is no ongoing pandemic, but the public health crisis can still have an impact—a fact investors would be wise to keep in mind. Recent outbreaks in places such as Thailand and Cambodia, which had previously been relatively successful at containing the disease, are a timely reminder of how quickly and unpredictably the coronavirus situation can still change on the ground.
