The covid-19 risk to markets isn’t all over

India’s renewed woes may yet be repeated in other countries. Unprecedented government support for economies world-wide has sometimes made markets look like there is no ongoing pandemic, but the public health crisis can still have an impact—a fact investors would be wise to keep in mind. Recent outbreaks in places such as Thailand and Cambodia, which had previously been relatively successful at containing the disease, are a timely reminder of how quickly and unpredictably the coronavirus situation can still change on the ground.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in