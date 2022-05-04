Minance CEO, barred by Sebi, is back in disguise, complaint says

Hedonova has received funds from investors to the tune of ₹7.8 crore, according to a data sheet submitted as evidence to the EOW, which Mint has reviewed. The fund’s website says it has invested in startups such as SpaceX and Swiggy; it mentions Deloitte as auditor, Nishith Desai Associates as general counsel, and Northern Trust as custodian partner. Birla’s bio on Twitter also says he was previously a trader at the New York-based global investment firm Davidson Kempner. When Mint reached out to them, Nishith Desai and Deloitte denied Hedonova was their client. A query sent to Swiggy has not yet been answered. An official from Davidson Kempner, who did not want to be named, said no one with the name “Neel Aryan Birla" has been associated with them; Northern Trust refused to confirm or comment “in accordance with confidentiality policies and laws." Responding to a question on professional expertise, CEO Alexander Cavendish said co-founder Suman Banerjee too, had worked with Davidson Kempner. However, a spokesperson from Davidson Kempner denied any past association with Banerjee.