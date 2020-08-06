The current rally in equities poses economic risks

There is a sense of optimism, driven by the policy support of governments and central banks, which have announced successive measures to ensure financial markets continue to operate smoothly. These measures have helped avoid the real stress from spilling into the financial system as it can trigger a financial crisis. The low cost of capital across the world combined with foreign investors confident of medium-term growth prospects is driving investments in Indian markets. Domestic participation of retail investors has also gone up over the last few months as people look for a higher return on their savings.