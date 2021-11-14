The dark clouds over digital gold

In effect, fintech companies such as Paytm or Groww, which hold a Sebi RIA registration, could earlier offer crypto or digital gold as part of financial plans to their clients. But that is no longer possible. If found doing so, the market regulator can impose monetary penalties, ask the firms to refund the invested money to clients along with interest and, in the worst case, even cancel their Sebi registration. The threat of license cancellation has already had a multiplier effect. On the one hand, there is a growing number of fintech companies that are rejigging their structures and hiving off their digital gold business into a separate entity. On the other hand, a few firms are planning to write to the regulator for greater legal clarity.

