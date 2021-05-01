The decade of shrinking global stock markets is finally over

Thanks to record issuance, the SPAC boom and the pandemic-fueled collapse in buybacks, the supply of equities across the developed world has turned positive for the first time in a decade, according to Sanford C. Bernstein. At $273 billion in the 12 months through the end of March, the hand-wringing over the de-equitization trends of the post-financial crisis era is well and truly over.

