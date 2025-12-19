The deepening rift between Silicon Valley and Dalal Street
Mayur Bhalerao 5 min read 19 Dec 2025, 09:02 am IST
Summary
The AI-led rally has pushed US tech stocks to record highs, while India’s IT services firms face weak growth and lag the Nasdaq by over 40% on a rolling three-year basis.
The artificial intelligence boom has propelled US technology stocks to historic highs, while India’s IT services sector is struggling to keep pace, slipping into one of its weakest relative phases since 2023.
