“While a pre-budget rally is anticipated, it might be preceded by an immediate, shallow fall of 2–3% to 23,000–22,800," said Dhiraj Relli, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Securities. “I believe from that level, we could see the market rally and test re-test today’s (21 June) life high (23667.10)." The Nifty ended down 0.28% at 23501.10 on Friday. Relli said investors were moving out of auto and PSU stocks to defensive sectors like private banks and fast-moving consumer goods, which could spark a pre-budget rally next month. Kruti Shah, quant analyst at Equirus expects the flip to result in a fall to 23000, which she calls a “good level" to enter the market. “I believe that sectoral churn will happen, but midcaps could continue to outperform the large caps," said Shah. She expects markets could run up to 24,200 in a pre-Budget rally after an initial dip.