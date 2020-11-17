The dichotomy between markets and economy

Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) is an indicator of business activity in the economy. It indicates the ‘health’ of manufacturing and service businesses by assessing variables as new orders output, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, new export orders etc. A PMI of 58.9 for October indicates an expansion in business activity and has been seen very favourably by analysts. Similarly the Services PMI is also showing a bounce back. E-way Bills and Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection are also indicator of the health and business activity of the economy. GST collection crossed ₹1 lakh crore mark for first time since February 2020. Data on E-way bills is also positive. Unemployment in India is now lower than it was before the pandemic. The second quarter results declared so far are encouraging.