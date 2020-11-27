The dollar is weak. investors bet it will slide even more

The dollar is weak. investors bet it will slide even more6 min read . 09:15 AM IST
- Forecasts assume Covid-19 recedes, encouraging investors to step back from the relative safety of U.S. assets
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The dollar hit its lowest levels against a basket of currencies in more than two years this week—and investors think it’ll fall further.
The consensus view of a falling dollar is based on a big assumption: Covid-19 will be more or less conquered in the months ahead. Vaccines will allow economies around the world to return to normal within the next year, encouraging investors to step back from the relative safety of U.S. assets and invest in stocks, bonds and currencies outside the U.S.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.