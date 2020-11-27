Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >The dollar is weak. investors bet it will slide even more
The dollar hit its lowest levels against a basket of currencies in more than two years this week.

The dollar is weak. investors bet it will slide even more

6 min read . 09:15 AM IST Paul J. Davies , The Wall Street Journal

  • Forecasts assume Covid-19 recedes, encouraging investors to step back from the relative safety of U.S. assets

The dollar hit its lowest levels against a basket of currencies in more than two years this week—and investors think it’ll fall further.

The consensus view of a falling dollar is based on a big assumption: Covid-19 will be more or less conquered in the months ahead. Vaccines will allow economies around the world to return to normal within the next year, encouraging investors to step back from the relative safety of U.S. assets and invest in stocks, bonds and currencies outside the U.S.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.