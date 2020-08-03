The dollar might be falling, but its reign is not over

There has been a steady increase in the price of gold as investors rushed to buy the safe asset. There is a renewed demand for gold bars and coins, which has caused an increase in the price of gold over the last few weeks. However, a bulk of the US dollar’s decline has been against the euro, which has gained as much as 10% since May. The reason is the EU’s strong policy response to covid, which is an outcome of political, institutional robustness provided by EU leaders in contrast with the polarized political environment in the US.