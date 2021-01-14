The dollar’s decline in global reserves: Fact or fiction?2 min read . 08:49 AM IST
- The greenback’s share of foreign-exchange reserves has slipped, but there are reasons to believe it will bounce back
In the third quarter of 2020, the dollar’s share of global foreign-exchange reserves slipped to its lowest level in almost a quarter of a century. But don’t let the figures fool you: The greenback is as central to the global financial system as it has ever been.
International Monetary Fund data shows the dollar’s share of reported reserves fell to 60.5% in September. The dip has been magnified in nominal terms due to the currency’s depreciation over the past year. But even accounting for that, the real dollar exposure of major central banks is likely higher than it looks.
