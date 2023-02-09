The Dow industrials are sitting out the stock market’s wild ride
The spread between the Dow and the Nasdaq Composite is the widest since 2000
The Dow Industrials Are Sitting Out the Stock Market’s Wild Ride
BY CHARLEY GRANT | UPDATED FEB 09, 2023 05:30 AM EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average last year was a relative bright spot in a battered stock market. Now, speculation is back, and the blue chips are falling behind.
The 30-stock index is up 2.4% in 2023 but is badly trailing the Nasdaq Composite Index, which has surged 14%. Largely home to technology and other growth stocks, the Nasdaq is off to its best start since 1991, and the spread between the indexes is the widest since 2000 for any year through Feb. 8.
The market has turned upside down in the early weeks of 2023. The defensive sectors that led the way last year—consumer staples, utilities and healthcare—are among this year’s weakest performers. Meanwhile, the furious rally in tech stocks and other speculative assets is drawing comparisons to the pandemic-era bull market.
“Both the bulls and the bears have been emboldened by this rally," said Peter Atwater, author of investor-sentiment-focused newsletter Financial Insyghts. “I don’t sense any level of capitulation on either side."
High inflation and the resulting surge in interest rates wreaked havoc in financial markets last year. Investors took shelter in blue chips such as Chevron Inc. and Caterpillar Inc., while slower-growth companies that generate significant cash flow in sectors such as consumer staples and healthcare also thrived.
Speculative assets long popular with investors, such as tech stocks and cryptocurrencies, plummeted. The Dow, which is largely populated with old-economy companies as opposed to high-growth upstarts, closed the year down 8.8%, faring far better than other major indexes.
Unlike the Nasdaq and S&P 500, the Dow is measured by adding the prices of the stocks and dividing by a factor that accounts for changes such as stock splits. As a result, companies with a higher share price have a greater effect on index moves than do companies with a larger market value.
The biggest drag on the index this year has been health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc., its largest component, which has fallen 8.9%. The other healthcare stocks in the Dow aren’t far behind: Big drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Amgen Inc. are down 7.4% and 8.5%, respectively, while Merck & Co. has fallen 3.9%.
More speculative corners of healthcare such as biotechnology and medical-device companies have fared far better in the broader market.
Valuations of insurers had become stretched before the selloff, said Jefferies specialist Will Sevush. Health insurers ended 2022 trading at roughly a 20% premium to the S&P 500 on a price-to-forward-earnings basis after starting the year on par with the market.
Meanwhile, sweeping new legislation intended to empower Medicare to negotiate how much it pays for high-priced prescription drugs was signed into law last year, and investors are waiting to see the law’s long-term impact on the industry.
“It was fun while it lasted," Mr. Sevush said of the outperformance of the healthcare sector.
Elsewhere, consumer-staples stocks have struggled as customers digest the impact of higher inflation. At Procter & Gamble Co., for example, sales volumes fell 6% in the three months ended Dec. 31, while the company increased prices 10%. Shares of P&G and Coca-Cola Co., both of which are in the Dow, have fallen 8.6% and 6.1%, respectively, this year.
“There is an incredible amount of uncertainty that remains," P&G Chief Executive Jon Moeller said on a conference call last month of the economic and interest-rate environment.
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a smaller 0.25 percentage point earlier this month, spurring hopes that the central bank will soon halt or even reverse its tightening campaign. But last week’s surprisingly strong monthly jobs report showed the unemployment rate remains at a 53-year low and raised fresh worries that the Fed will keep rates high to cool the economy.
This year’s run in speculative stocks has coincided with a drop in government-bond yields. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note settled Wednesday at 3.65%, down from 3.83% at the end of last year.
Even within the Dow, tech companies are among the leaders. Salesforce Inc. shares have gained 28% this year, while Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are up about 17% and 11%, respectively.
More broadly, stocks that are popular with individual investors have performed well. Cathie Wood‘s ARK Innovation ETF has rallied 34%. Meme stocks are back in fashion: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corp. are still among the top 10 investments for Robinhood users, according to the firm’s investor index.
Professional investors are skeptical the current euphoria will hold up.
“There’s been a knee-jerk reaction to go back to those stocks," said Aaron Dunn, co-head of value equity at Eaton Vance, who said he is bullish on high-quality companies in cyclical businesses.
Mr. Dunn described the current earnings season as a “C minus" and pointed to higher interest rates and low CEO confidence as further reasons for caution.
“This bump is going to be very short-lived. We think reality is going to set in," he added.