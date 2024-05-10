The Dow is a terrible index. But it is telling us something important.
SummaryThough anchored in the past, the Dow Jones Industrial Average captures something about the way the market changes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a relic. It is also having its worst period of underperformance of the S&P 500 since the dot-com bubble, and before that, the soaring inflation and interest rates of the late 1970s and early 1980s. The Dow’s terrible performance could be a sign that we’re at another turning point for the markets.