The Dow is a terrible index. But it is telling us something important.

The Dow is lagging behind the S&P by 5 percentage points this year, which is bad enough, but looks truly dire since the pandemic. Over the past 4 1/2 years, it is up 41%, while the S&P has risen 68%; the gap reached 30 percentage points last month. The Dow has remained that far behind over such a period only twice since the Great Depression, in 1976-80 and during the 1999-2000 dot-com bubble.