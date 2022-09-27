The Dow is officially in a bear market. Here’s what to know5 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 07:16 PM IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is more than 20% below its record, falling into a bear market for the first time in more than two years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen into what investors call a bear market. If you’re just tuning in or watching your retirement savings shrink, here’s what you need to know about the grizzly decline.