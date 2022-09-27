The Dow is officially in a bear market. Here’s what to know

The Dow closed down more than 20% on Sept. 26 from its record set Jan. 4. The decline marks the index’s first bear market since the pandemic-fueled selloff in early 2020. The S&P 500 has been in a bear market since June, while the Nasdaq Composite, which is driven by technology stocks, entered one in March, only to emerge into a new bull market in August despite being well below its all-time high.