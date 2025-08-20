The downside of FMCG giants’ dominance

In India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, a few companies dominate everything from food and beverages to personal care and household products. Their control shapes what’s available on shelves and influences how those products are made and marketed.
Nestlé is a leading player in India’s food and beverage market, with a stranglehold on multiple categories:
Nestle’s products are so deeply rooted in Indian households that skipping them on store shelves is nearly impossible.
P&G dominates household and personal care with brands that enjoy near-monopoly status:
By offering multiple pack sizes, the company ensures visibility across both urban and rural markets, squeezing out smaller players.
While globally known for beverages, PepsiCo earns nearly 80% of its India revenue from snacks:
PepsiCo’s aggressive retailer incentives push out smaller competitors, making it difficult for regional brands to survive.
HUL is India’s largest FMCG company, with a portfolio spanning soaps, detergents, tea, skincare, etc.
Its mini-SKU strategy, especially soaps and shampoos, ensures deep rural penetration, helping HUL maintain a dominant position across these categories.
Originally a tobacco giant, ITC now rules multiple FMCG categories:
ITC has built a strong presence across categories by offering a wide range of products and utilising its vast distribution network, ensuring consistent visibility and availability of its products
For instance, as per Finology Research Desk, Hindustan Unilever repatriated over ₹7,000 crore in dividends in 2024-25, while Nestle India pays 4.5% of its sales as royalty to its Swiss parent Nestlé S.A.
Nestlé’s Maggi, for example, controls 60% of India’s instant noodles market, overshadowing domestic players like Ching’s and Top Ramen. Likewise, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have pushed traditional drinks like sharbat, lassi, and coconut water out of urban markets through relentless marketing and distribution, leading to job losses in these industries and making it very difficult for homegrown brands to sustain.
For example, Nestlé imports milk powder from various countries despite India being the world’s largest milk producer, while FMCG majors like P&G and HUL source synthetic ingredients from abroad for personal care and home products. This reliance raises India’s import bill, worsens the trade deficit, and strains the balance of payments. Rather than strengthening local industries, it deepens dependence on foreign supplies and undermines the government’s "Make in India" initiative.
Similarly, Nestlé’s Cerelac baby food, marketed as a healthy choice, adds nearly 3 grams of sugar per serving in low-income countries, an ingredient directly linked to rising childhood obesity. These double standards in food standards fuel growing health issues, including diabetes and malnutrition, as these giants continue to prioritise profits over consumer well-being.
These giants don’t just sell products; they control what we see, buy, and trust. Through shelf dominance, aggressive pricing, and marketing muscle, they squeeze out competitors and manipulate consumer choice. The result is an illusion of variety where real options are limited, prices can be manipulated, and local alternatives that could foster innovation struggle to survive.
