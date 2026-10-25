The earnings boom is heavily reliant on just a handful of stocks

Wall Street has rested much of its optimism about the stock market on a surge in corporate earnings. The catch is that the profit growth is being driven by a handful of AI giants.
Analysts expect companies in the S&P 500 to report a 30% jump in third-quarter earnings from a year ago, according to FactSet, boosting investor confidence that the good times can keep rolling so long as businesses keep printing money. But just two companies—Nvidia and Micron—account for 34% of that growth, according to a Dow Jones Market Data analysis.