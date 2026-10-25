The earnings boom is heavily reliant on just a handful of stocks

Many investors aren’t too concerned with extraordinary profit growth being driven by a small group of companies. For one, earnings across the market are still growing, albeit at a slower pace. Even without the top 10 stocks juicing growth, the rest of the S&P 500 is expected to deliver a 10% jump in profit from a year ago—a respectable showing, especially for a bull market that has now stretched into its fourth year, said Chris Grisanti, chief market strategist at MAI Capital Management.