For discount brokers, life will never be the same again
Summary
- Discount brokers like Angel One, Zerodha and Groww will have to hand over entire exchange transaction fees, with the new rules taking effect. This may force them to raise client fees, potentially turning some customers away.
Discount brokers such as AngelOne, Groww and Zerodha are staring at a shifting landscape after new rules bar them from pocketing exchange fee waivers and force them to raise fees. Meanwhile, an unexpected gainer could be the exchanges themselves, as the new true-to-label regime fetches them the entire transaction fees from brokers.