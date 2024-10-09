Kamath of Zerodha said on X, “As things stand, assuming that those trading weekly don't move on to trading monthly, the impact will be around 60% of overall F&O trades and about 30% of our overall orders. I guess things will become much clearer from November 20th. We will then decide on our change in pricing structure, based on the impact on the business." He explained that while F&O volumes are certain to be affected by the new one weekly expiry contract per exchange rule, the exact scale and nature of the impact remain unclear. How the reduction or elimination of contracts will influence overall market turnover, the volume of orders, and shifts in customer behaviour is yet to be seen.