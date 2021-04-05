The fall from grace of Franklin Templeton’s Vivek Kudva

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The markets regulator suspects Kudva, now Franklin Templeton’s Asia-Pacific distribution head, of allegedly indulging in insider trading for withdrawing personal investments over ₹30 crore from several company debt funds close to their winding up last year
MUMBAI :
Vivek Kudva burnished his reputation as a manager during the global financial crisis by using a mix of business savvy and street smarts to prevent a sudden spurt in redemptions at Franklin Templeton India from causing lasting damage to the asset manager, several of his colleagues said.