Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >The fall from grace of Franklin Templeton’s Vivek Kudva

The fall from grace of Franklin Templeton’s Vivek Kudva

Premium
Vivek Kudva, Franklin’s Asia-Pacific distribution head..
3 min read . 05 Apr 2021 Deborshi Chaki

The markets regulator suspects Kudva, now Franklin Templeton’s Asia-Pacific distribution head, of allegedly indulging in insider trading for withdrawing personal investments over 30 crore from several company debt funds close to their winding up last year

MUMBAI : Vivek Kudva, Franklin Templeton India, liquidity crisis, insider trading, Lehman Brothers

Vivek Kudva burnished his reputation as a manager during the global financial crisis by using a mix of business savvy and street smarts to prevent a sudden spurt in redemptions at Franklin Templeton India from causing lasting damage to the asset manager, several of his colleagues said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.