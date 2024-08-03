The Fed is behind the curve. There’s still no need to panic.
SummaryInstead of blindly selling, investors should eye sectors like real estate that will benefit from lower interest rates.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he needs to see more data to justify cutting rates. The data obliged, but is hardly signaling disaster.
