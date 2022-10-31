The Fed’s problem with the job market

The problem with all this for the Fed is that it is easier to sit back and argue that the labor market might not be generating all that much inflation when there isn’t much inflation. It might well be that the rise in prices has more to do with factors such as pandemic-related distortions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine than anything else, but the proof of that won’t come until inflation cools. The best outcome would be for it to emerge before the Fed breaks the job market.