The Fed will disappoint the stock market, even if it cuts rates in September
The stock market needs a September cut to justify its lofty level. The S&P 500, at just over 6400, is up 10% this year after having hit records this week. Sure, part of the rally emanates from Big Tech’s stellar earnings season—which has given investors confidence that the entire market’s growth story can continue. But underpinning the optimism for tech and other sectors is the expectation that the Fed will lower the federal-funds rate at its Sept. 16-17 meeting.