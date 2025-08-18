The Fed will disappoint the stock market, even if it cuts rates in September.

That’s because the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, rose 2.6% year over year in June, above policymakers‘ 2% goal. Economists expect that PCE data later this month will show that inflation remained at that 2.6% pace in July. Lowering rates too quickly could stoke enough consumer demand and inflation to impede the Fed’s goal. The Fed also has to contend with tariffs, which have recently caused businesses’ costs to rise faster than consumer prices. That could push companies to charge more for their goods and services, driving up consumer prices even more.