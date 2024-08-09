The financial markets will disappoint your yen for stability

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda last week described an excessively weak yen as “an important risk" to the economy and said the exchange rate was “one of the reasons for the policy decision" to increase the short-term interest rate to 0.25%. It’s rare for a developed-economy central banker to comment so bluntly on exchange rates. Bet against a finance ministry all you want; a bet against a determined central bank tends to lose. Memo to markets: A yen near or below ¥160 isn’t coming back. This statement probably had a bigger effect than the rate increase itself.