The five biggest market surprises of 2023
The Economist 4 min read 28 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Summary
- Shareholders have had a remarkably good year. Forecasters have had a terrible one
Financial markets will always produce surprises. After all, by the time a consensus has formed, people will have bought or sold accordingly. The move has already happened; the future has something else in store.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less