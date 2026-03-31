U.S. stocks are looking to end their worst quarter in four years with a big swing to the upside, as the final trading day of the month begins much like the first, with investors whipsawed by Iran war headlines and the latest set of contradictory signals from the White House.
The ‘fog of war’ could soon lift for stocks. These risks still loom.
SummaryThe worst quarter in four years won’t be undone by White House messaging alone.
U.S. stocks are looking to end their worst quarter in four years with a big swing to the upside, as the final trading day of the month begins much like the first, with investors whipsawed by Iran war headlines and the latest set of contradictory signals from the White House.
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