The funding imperative behind Paytm’s public offer

Self-sustaining revenue growth has eluded Paytm so far. Hence, it has to draw on its reserves of capital. In 2018-19, its operations guzzled ₹4,496 crore of extra cash. In 2020-21, this was down to ₹2,242 crore. In other words, its current operations don’t generate enough cash, and it has to fund this deficit of ₹2,242 crore from its reserves. The $4.4 billion it has raised over the years has financed this. But 2020-21 was also the first time in the last five years when Paytm’s marquee, cash-laden investors did not pump any capital into it.

