The good, the bad, and the ugly of the Indian stock market: How should investors navigate it?

An 11% year-to-date decline in the Nifty 50, coupled with a hazy outlook amid prevailing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations of a poor monsoon, the risk of monetary tightening due to rising inflation, and heavy foreign capital outflows, has raised a key question for retail investors: Is this the right time to invest in equities?

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Investors are turning cautious as the global macroeconomic outlook takes a hit due to geopolitical conflicts. According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), equity mutual fund inflows declined 40.4% month-on-month to ₹22,907 crore in May from ₹38,440 crore in April. However, on a year-on-year basis, inflows rose 20.5% from ₹19,013 crore in May 2025.

While India’s full-year GDP growth and the RBI’s policy pivot offer a steady long-term runway, investors must navigate a weak first half of the calendar year 2026 (H1CY26).

The risks are significant: the prevailing geopolitical environment, the prospect of a below-normal monsoon, and elevated oil prices are already weighing on corporate margins. These challenges come at a time when rampant insider selling through OFSs (offer for sales) and a primary market that has quietly turned into a liquidity-harvesting machine are further draining investor confidence.

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Experts point out that India remains one of the more compelling stories in global emerging markets for the long-term investment case, but deploying capital requires a level of discrimination that most investors are not applying.

At this juncture, the Indian stock market is sending mixed signals.

Nikhil Chawla, managing partner and co-founder of xMultiplied Capital Advisors, an investment holding and business advisory firm, highlighted the good, the bad, and the ugly of the Indian stock market.

The good: Economic growth and policy support Even though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut India's GDP growth projections for FY27 to 6.6% from 6.9% earlier, the country continues to outpace most major economies in the world.

According to Chawla, a GDP growth of 6.6% will provide a stable foundation for corporate earnings even in a choppy global environment.

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Chawla added that the RBI’s pivot toward eased monetary conditions and relaxed banking regulations is beginning to catalyse a genuine domestic credit cycle. This matters more than the headline rate cut gets credit for.

Besides, valuations have corrected meaningfully from their 2024 peaks. Equities are no longer priced for perfection, which reduces downside risk for institutional entries at current levels.

The rupee also appears to have been oversold. RBIs' move last week provides clear direction that this is a view they support.

"Sustained FII outflows have driven the exchange rate well below where India’s improving macro fundamentals would otherwise place it. For foreign institutional investors, this creates a real currency upside that does not show up in domestic market commentary but will matter significantly in USD return terms when flows normalise," said Chawla.

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The bad: Weak H1CY26 Energy costs are up across the board following the Middle East supply disruption.

Domestic consumption has hit a soft patch, particularly in urban discretionary categories, depressing near-term revenue growth for consumer-facing companies.

A weak monsoon compounds this. After two consecutive years of above-normal rainfall in 2024 and 2025, the IMD is forecasting the 2026 southwest monsoon at around 800mm against a long-period average of 870mm — a below-normal season, with the probability of a deficient outcome at 35%, more than double the historical norm.

This is not routine seasonal drag. A weak monsoon in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh hits agricultural output, rural incomes, food inflation, and ultimately the RBI’s room to manoeuvre. It is a macro variable, not just a weather event.

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Moreover, global capital is chasing US technology heavyweights and a semiconductor rally across South Korea and Taiwan.

According to Chawla, the weakness in H1CY26 is not a structural failure, but a cyclical reset that will create entry points in high-quality names for investors patient enough to wait for them.

The ugly: The exit plays According to Chawla, the most dangerous risk in Indian markets right now is not the macro, but what is happening inside the capital markets.

"In the IPO market, according to Prime Database, 66 out of 103 companies that listed through 2025, 64% were trading below their offer price as of March 2026. On listing day, 69 of those same companies had debuted above their issue price, delivering an average gain of 9.55%. That did not last. By March, the average return across all 103 listings had collapsed to -6.97%, with a median loss of 17.71%. That is not a correction. That is a primary market that was pricing deals for sellers, not buyers," Chawla noted.

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It gets worse when you look at the OFS data.

Chawla underscored that in 2025, OFS structures accounted for nearly 63% of total IPO proceeds, meaning most of the money raised in India’s celebrated primary market boom went straight to existing shareholders rather than onto company balance sheets.

When an IPO is mostly an OFS, it is not a growth story. It is an exit.

"Indian promoters offloaded more than ₹1,50,000 crore worth of shares in 2025, a record, and the third consecutive year above ₹1,00,000 crore. Crucially, 78% of those stake reductions were concentrated in small-cap companies where valuations had run the hardest. By June 2025, private promoter ownership had fallen to an eight-year low of 40.6%, with ₹54,732 crore sold in that quarter alone," Chawla noted.

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What should investors do? According to Chawla, until structural reforms bridge the yield gap and foreign flows reverse, the broad market is not for passive investors.

He added that the approach that works in this environment means looking past the earnings drag of H1CY26, avoiding high-multiple primary listings with heavy OFS components, and scrutinising every secondary capital raise for whose interests it actually serves.

"The dip being created right now, by monsoon uncertainty, margin compression, and weak earnings prints through Q1 and Q2, is exactly where patient capital should be hunting. The noise will be loudest precisely when the opportunity is best," said Chawla.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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