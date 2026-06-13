The great, big, boring SpaceX IPO

None of that matters all that much to the big winners of Friday’s trading: The 2o-plus bankers involved in the IPO. They might not get a pat on the back from everyday Americans, but the pricing and trading of something as complicated as SpaceX was nothing short of impressive. The IPO of Facebook, now Meta Platforms, another highly anticipated event with a celebrity CEO, didn’t go nearly as well. Trading was challenged, and the stock spent most of the day trying to stay above the $38 IPO price. The SpaceX bankers were rewarded with $500 million in fee income for their job well done.