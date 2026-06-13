The great, big, boring SpaceX IPO

The SpaceX initial public offering was expected to deliver exciting twists and turns, fireworks, and flare-ups—the kind of drama usually reserved for a summer thriller. Instead, it proved to be something far more disappointing: rather ordinary.
The public debut of SpaceX—officially Space Exploration Technologies— portended different things to different investors but was significant for all. To some, it was an example of terrible corporate governance and a sign of irrational market exuberance. To others, it represented a gateway to an artificial intelligence-fueled utopia, in which SpaceX is worth trillions. For others, it represented the dream of an American manufacturing renaissance paired with cutting-edge AI.
It will take time to settle the bull-bear debates. By most measures, SpaceX’s IPO was a success. Trading went off without a hitch, and the stock gained 19% from its offering price of $135 to finish the day at $160.95. There were lots of it, too, with a whopping 500 million-plus shares changing hands. But SpaceX, which beat OpenAI and Anthropic to be the first AI company to go public, couldn’t answer the one big question investors have been asking: Is AI a bubble?