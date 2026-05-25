The Great Consumption Reset: How a billion Indians changed what they buy

India's consumption landscape is experiencing a significant shift. The traditional indicators of aspiration, such as consumer staples, two-wheelers, refrigerators, and domestic travel, are no longer driving growth as they once did. Instead, Indian consumers are increasingly allocating their spending towards experiences, digital services, premium goods, international travel, and investments.

Advertisement

This change is emphasised in Kotak Mutual Fund's report, "The Great Consumption Shift," which asserts that the composition of the country's consumption basket has transformed markedly over the last decade.

Let's take a closer look at the key consumption trends highlighted in Kotak Mutual Fund's report, which reveals how Indian households are reshaping their spending priorities.

Also Read | FMCG products set to cost more if global pressures persist

From aspirational goods to aspirational experiences As per the Kotak Mutual Fund report, various traditional consumption sectors have experienced slower growth in recent years. Areas such as FMCG, air conditioners, refrigerators, hotels, and domestic tourism have either reached maturity or slowed growth. Conversely, spending in newer categories has surged dramatically. Revenue growth in digital platforms, OTT subscriptions, SIP inflows, upscale electronics, and e-commerce has greatly surpassed that of traditional consumption sectors.

Advertisement

The Same Wallet, Two Very Different Growth Stories

The report highlights that consumers are increasingly prioritising experiences over tangible products. For example, India's live events sector has seen rapid growth, with the count of ticketed live events increasing from approximately 19,000 in 2022 to 34,000 by 2025. This industry is valued at ₹20,861 crore and continues to expand robustly.

Advertisement

Number Of Ticketed Live Events Held In India

The rise of premium consumption One of the clearest signs of changing consumption patterns is the growing preference for premium products.

Kotak Mutual Fund highlights that premium smartphones, priced above ₹30,000, now account for 26% of all phones sold in India, up from 20% in 2020. While overall smartphone volumes have remained largely flat, premium handset sales have continued to expand, indicating a shift toward higher-value purchases.

Advertisement

The report also points to Apple's remarkable rise in India. Apple's India revenue is projected to reach ₹1.43 lakh crore in FY26, more than double the revenue of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), despite serving a much smaller customer base. Apple's India revenue has grown 6.2 times in five years, compared with HUL's much slower growth trajectory.

Also Read | Apple adds two major health features in India

Apple India Now Sells Almost 2x of HUL

Advertisement

A more unequal consumption landscape The report indicates that consumption growth in India is increasingly concentrated among affluent households. The wealthiest 10% of urban consumers spend several times the national average on jewellery, education, dining, healthcare, and consumer goods. In many discretionary spending categories, expenditures are predominantly driven by the top income decile.

This disparity is reflected in income growth as well. According to Kotak Mutual Fund, income levels for wealthy urban households are estimated to increase by approximately 18% annually from FY20 to FY25, compared with around 6% for the broader urban mass market. Additionally, affluent rural households are experiencing faster growth than rural non-agricultural labour segments.

Income Growth Is Deepening - Not Widening

Advertisement

Rising costs are reshaping household budgets While consumption patterns are evolving, household finances are facing increasing pressure. Urban rents have steadily risen as a share of household spending, while rental costs across major cities have surged over the past few years.

At the same time, household EMI burdens have often grown faster than income growth. According to the report, EMI obligations outpaced income growth in five of the past seven years, reducing the amount available for discretionary spending and savings.

Also Read | Does debit card EMI affect your credit score? Everything you need to know

Loans Grew Faster Than The Salary That Pays Them

Advertisement

The new Indian wallet The key conclusion from Kotak Mutual Fund's research is that India's wallet has shifted "from cereal to data to OTT to mobiles." Consumers are increasingly prioritising connectivity, convenience, experiences, premium products, and global exposure. Foreign travel spending has risen 5.6 times over the past eight years, while overseas investments have also surged.

The great consumption reset is therefore not merely about spending more—it is about spending differently. As incomes become more concentrated and consumer preferences evolve, India's next consumption cycle may be defined less by basic goods and more by experiences, digital platforms, premiumisation, and global aspirations.

Also Read | Why PM Modi is asking Indians to use less cooking oil

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.