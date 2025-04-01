Markets
The Great Escape: As investors abandon US for greener pastures, Indian stocks stand to benefit
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 01 Apr 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Summary
- As investors start to look beyond the US, Indian stocks are catching some well-deserved attention, especially now that the Nifty 50 has declined 10% from its all-time peak.
US equity indices have been in the red for the past month as recession fears take centre-stage. Add to that the US President’s steep spending cuts and tariff hikes and it’s no wonder investors are getting jittery, preferring to shift their stock bets to other countries.
