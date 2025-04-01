India is viewed as an attractive destination for investment, particularly with respect to an increase in allocations from an emerging markets perspective, said Khushboo Chopra, head of business development at IQ-EQ India, a financial services provider to FIIs and private equity firms. Moreover, the increase in the World Bank’s India’s GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6.6% is expected to attract foreign investment, even in the face of a global downturn, she said.