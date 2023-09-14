Markets
The great Smids rally: Who’s at risk?
Ram Sahgal 10 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:38 PM IST
SummaryIn 2023-24, most retail investors began investing in NSE’s secondary market only in August, when the market was already quite heated. The phenomenon of FOMO played a role.
Mumbai: On 12 September, small and mid-cap stock (Smids) indices in India recorded their biggest single day fall of the year. And investors in these shares lost ₹5.5 trillion. But this hasn’t bothered Rohit Verma, a tech professional in his mid-50s with a big consulting firm, much.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less