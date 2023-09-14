The great Smids rally: Who’s at risk?

Many believe that a pre-election market rally is already under way. However, a disappointing election outcome can play havoc. Many mature retail investors, like Verma, understand that. Recently, global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley stated the same. Morgan Stanley’s base case is for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to win the 2024 general elections. It believes that the markets have priced in the BJP winning 260 plus seats. If this indeed happens, the Sensex could rise by 5% in three months after the elections. If, however, the NDA loses and a weak coalition forms the government, the Sensex could tank by as much as 40%, the brokerage firm believes.

