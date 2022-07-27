The Hail Mary for investors

Such a bullish outcome is far from impossible. Commodity prices have dropped sharply despite Russia’s war in Ukraine, helped by the expectation of recession in Europe and a sharp slowdown in China. Bottlenecks in shipping and microchips have eased, housing has slowed and demand has switched from the stuff that everyone wanted as we emerged from lockdowns—especially big purchases such as cars, appliances and furniture—to services. Surveys show longer-term consumer inflation expectations, closely watched by the Fed, are coming down a little. And the white-hot jobs market is showing signs of cooling.

