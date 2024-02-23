The Hedge Funds That Changed the Game

Many up-and-comers, several of them offshoots of the top three, have struggled in part because they haven’t been able to spread their bets widely enough. One of the advantages that firms like Citadel, Millennium and Point72 carry is their ability to run multiple investment strategies, such as macro trading or stock picking, at once. A recent Barclays survey found that multimanager firms that last year ran four or more strategies posted nearly double the returns of those that concentrated the bulk of their portfolio in just one strategy.