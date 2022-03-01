The hits and misses of Ajay Tyagi at Sebi

Under Tyagi, Sebi also classified brokers who mis-sold products of the scam-ridden National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) as ‘not fit and proper’. However, one of the most stringent orders were reserved for audit firm PwC. In 2018, the regulator placed a two-year ban on the firm for its role in the Satyam scam. The company had resorted to large-scale financial manipulation and its accounts were audited by PwC. On PwC’s appeal, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) said that Sebi has no jurisdiction on auditors. The case landed in the Supreme Court. In November 2019, the apex court restored Sebi’s powers to act against erring auditors. PwC can technically audit listed firms now since the ban period is over.

