The Indian MRO boom: Eight popular stocks to add to your watchlist

Input tax credit (ITC) on MRO services: With the GST rate now at 5%, the ability to claim input tax credit remains crucial. Airlines and MRO providers can continue to claim ITC on GST paid for services and parts, further reducing overall costs. The government has also implemented a uniform 5% Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) rate on all aircraft and engine parts, down from the previous range of 5% to 28%.