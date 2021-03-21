The invisible hand in India’s stock market

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Split-second algorithmic trading is on the rise. It’s controlled by a secretive community that likes to lie low.
While there are third-party vendors in India who sell algo software, most brokerages have developed in-house capabilities. This also helps them keep their algo strategies a secret
MUMBAI :
Hudson River Trading. Virtu Financial. Tower Research Capital. Jump Trading. Getco. Progress Apama. FlexTrade Systems.
Not many people would have heard about these firms. But these are all global majors doing business worth hundreds of millions of dollars in India in the highly-secretive world of algorithmic trading in stock markets.