The junk in your index fund is costing you big-time
Spencer Jakab , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Jul 2024, 07:02 PM IST
SummarySmall-cap stocks are on a roll, but the simplest and most popular way to buy them should carry a warning label.
A little over two years ago, millions of investors found themselves owning a stake in Enochian Biosciences, a money-losing drug development company few had heard of.
