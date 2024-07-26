The junk in your index fund is costing you big-time

Tougher standards were costly both before and after previously unprofitable Tesla was finally added in December 2020 as the largest company to ever enter the index. Once it looks like the committee will relent, passive investors can wind up paying an inflated price. The EV maker’s stock rallied by almost 800% in the year before it got included but has been stuck in neutral since, lagging behind the S&P 500 by 58 percentage points. Getting Tesla wrong has a lot more impact on fund investors than a tiny company at the margins like Enochian.