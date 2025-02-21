The latest dilemma facing finance chiefs: What to tell investors about tariffs
Jennifer Williams , Mark Maurer , Kristin Broughton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Feb 2025, 04:50 PM IST
SummaryCFOs are weighing how much information to share about the impact of tariffs, especially as many are yet to take effect and the landscape continues to evolve.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A barrage of tariff orders and threats from the Trump administration has left finance chiefs grappling with making projections in their earnings guidance to investors about the potential impact of shifting trade policy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less